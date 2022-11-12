Short Interest in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Declines By 30.5%

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 617,100 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the October 15th total of 887,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
TBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TrueBlue to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.
In other news, Director William C. Goings sold 5,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $106,513.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,154.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
TBI traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. 117,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,064. The company has a market cap of $687.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $30.32.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $575.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.
