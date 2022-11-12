Short Interest in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA) Expands By 61.9%

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of VHNA remained flat at $10.14 on Friday. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $18,482,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $13,742,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $6,993,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 659,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 318,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 653,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 86,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

