Short Interest in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Declines By 56.4%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the October 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,752,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,600. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.114 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
