Short Interest in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Declines By 56.4%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the October 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,752,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,600. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.114 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,376,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,676,000 after buying an additional 186,977 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 433,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after buying an additional 53,367 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 184,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 54,778 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 385,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after buying an additional 35,559 shares during the period.

