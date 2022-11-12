Short Interest in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Declines By 35.6%

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the October 15th total of 24,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

VectivBio Stock Performance

Shares of VECT stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,350. VectivBio has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VectivBio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in VectivBio in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VectivBio by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in VectivBio in the 3rd quarter worth $992,000. Caxton Corp bought a new position in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter worth $1,051,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VectivBio by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,143,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,973,000 after purchasing an additional 420,591 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About VectivBio

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on VectivBio from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

