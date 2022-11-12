Short Interest in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expands By 33.3%

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Veritex Stock Performance

Veritex stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.55. 228,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,088. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

VBTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veritex from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veritex to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 610.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 122.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading

