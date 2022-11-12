Siacoin Trading Down 27.8% Over Last 7 Days (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $129.60 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,878.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00354492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00022946 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.89 or 0.00769552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.60 or 0.00607848 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00238006 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,520,782,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

