Siacoin Trading Down 27.8% Over Last 7 Days (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $129.60 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,878.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000536 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00354492 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00022946 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00123013 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.89 or 0.00769552 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.60 or 0.00607848 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005924 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00238006 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,520,782,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
