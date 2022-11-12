Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the October 15th total of 31,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Silence Therapeutics Trading Up 6.6 %

SLN traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.01. 32,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,545. The stock has a market cap of $466.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $26.84.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 643.89% and a negative net margin of 243.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Silence Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $16,742,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after buying an additional 205,815 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,669,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.