Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Silver Lake Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SVLKF opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Silver Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.

Silver Lake Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silver Lake Resources Ltd. is an mineral exploration company. The firms principal activities include exploration, mine development, mine operations and the sale of gold. Its segments include Mount Monger Operation and Deflector Operation. The Mount Monger Operation producing gold bullion, and Deflector producing gold bullion and gold-copper concentrate.

