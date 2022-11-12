Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Silver Lake Resources Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SVLKF opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Silver Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.
Silver Lake Resources Company Profile
