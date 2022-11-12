Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $72.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.64.

Silvergate Capital Stock Up 5.3 %

SI stock opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.71. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 27.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $754,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 13.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 16.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 37.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital



Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

