SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SILVERspac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,816. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. SILVERspac has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

Get SILVERspac alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SILVERspac

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLVR. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in SILVERspac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SILVERspac during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SILVERspac during the second quarter worth about $297,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SILVERspac by 55,401.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 110,803 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SILVERspac during the first quarter worth about $1,209,000.

SILVERspac Company Profile

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SILVERspac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SILVERspac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.