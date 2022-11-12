Simon David Harrison Sells 3,529 Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Simon David Harrison sold 3,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.23, for a total value of C$131,401.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$949,672.43.

Shares of TSE OTEX traded up C$0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching C$39.73. The company had a trading volume of 624,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,172. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of C$34.72 and a twelve month high of C$66.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.74 billion and a PE ratio of 19.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.23.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

