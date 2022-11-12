Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Short Interest Update

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the October 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIXGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Sixt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Sixt Price Performance

SIXGF remained flat at $122.00 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.00 and its 200-day moving average is $123.47. Sixt has a 1-year low of $122.00 and a 1-year high of $122.00.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

