Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$22.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$19.66 and a 12-month high of C$41.97. The firm has a market cap of C$810.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$251.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.2200002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.