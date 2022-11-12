SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Raised to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €62.00 ($62.00) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on SMA Solar Technology from €40.00 ($40.00) to €56.00 ($56.00) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SMTGF opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.