Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNPO. Raymond James reduced their target price on Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Snap One Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of Snap One stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. 30,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,090. The stock has a market cap of $741.91 million, a P/E ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.16. Snap One has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snap One by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 154,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap One by 29.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 204,692 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap One by 13.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 537,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Snap One by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 29,596 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Snap One by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Snap One
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
