Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNPO. Raymond James reduced their target price on Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Snap One alerts:

Snap One Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Snap One stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. 30,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,090. The stock has a market cap of $741.91 million, a P/E ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.16. Snap One has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.65 million. Snap One had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Snap One will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snap One by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 154,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap One by 29.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 204,692 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap One by 13.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 537,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Snap One by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 29,596 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Snap One by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap One

(Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.