Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.14.

Shares of SQM stock traded up $3.28 on Friday, hitting $111.03. 1,404,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $115.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.23). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 66.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

