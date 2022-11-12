Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.65

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLEGet Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €22.65 ($22.65) and traded as high as €23.98 ($23.98). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €23.40 ($23.40), with a volume of 3,266,676 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.00) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.64.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

