SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $178.00 million-$183.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.64 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.87-$0.89 EPS.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

SWI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. 419,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,924. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SolarWinds

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after buying an additional 531,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 113.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 577,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.