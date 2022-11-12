SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $178.00 million-$183.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.64 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.87-$0.89 EPS.
SolarWinds Stock Performance
SWI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. 419,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,924. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
Featured Stories
