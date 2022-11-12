SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $710.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $719.62 million. SolarWinds also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.92.

SolarWinds Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SWI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 419,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SolarWinds

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

