Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.69 million-$164.13 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.40 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.23. 46,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $41.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

