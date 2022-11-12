SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Short Interest Update

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the October 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.
SoundHound AI Trading Down 4.2 %
SOUN stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,426,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,504. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.02.
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 million. Research analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $5,463,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $576,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $512,000.
SoundHound AI Company Profile
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoundHound AI (SOUN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.