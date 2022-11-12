SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Short Interest Update

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the October 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 4.2 %

SOUN stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,426,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,504. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.02.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 million. Research analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,190,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,195.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 45,140 shares of company stock worth $135,480 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $5,463,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $576,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $512,000.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

