SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Short Interest Update

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the October 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 4.2 %

SOUN stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,426,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,504. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.02.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 million. Research analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,190,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,195.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 45,140 shares of company stock worth $135,480 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $5,463,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $576,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $512,000.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

