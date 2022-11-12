Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SMBC opened at $52.25 on Friday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $482.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Southern Missouri Bancorp to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 28.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,368 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

