Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DALXF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

DALXF opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $12.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

