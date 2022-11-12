SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Increased by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $337.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.50. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

