SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.56. 4,622,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,761,368. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

