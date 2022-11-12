SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 455,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,128,489 shares.The stock last traded at $62.02 and had previously closed at $56.21.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.47.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.