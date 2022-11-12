Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA) Short Interest Update

Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Spindletop Health Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spindletop Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Spindletop Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spindletop Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spindletop Health Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHCA remained flat at $10.14 during trading on Friday. Spindletop Health Acquisition has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03.

About Spindletop Health Acquisition

Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare services industry sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Austin, Texas.

