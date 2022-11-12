SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the October 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock remained flat at $2.64 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 28.80%. Analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.