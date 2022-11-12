SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the October 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock remained flat at $2.64 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 28.80%. Analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 61 to SEK 63 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 66 to SEK 60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

