St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Stock Price Up 18.6%

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 18.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 6,952 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 1,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded St Barbara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

