St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,400 shares, an increase of 229.4% from the October 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,227.0 days.

St. James’s Place Price Performance

Shares of STJPF stock remained flat at $11.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STJPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,040 ($11.97) to GBX 1,020 ($11.74) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised St. James’s Place from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised St. James’s Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($17.27) to GBX 1,365 ($15.72) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,800 ($20.73) to GBX 1,673 ($19.26) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,491.86.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

