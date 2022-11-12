Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Stantec has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years. Stantec has a payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stantec to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

NYSE:STN opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28. Stantec has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $57.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Stantec had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $875.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 115,326 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,791,000 after acquiring an additional 110,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

STN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

