Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.61

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$60.61 and traded as high as C$67.78. Stantec shares last traded at C$67.61, with a volume of 307,698 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STN. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.70.
Stantec Trading Down 2.8 %
The stock has a market cap of C$7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 37.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$63.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Stantec Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.88%.
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.