Status (SNT) Trading Down 26.2% This Week

Status (SNT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $75.25 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,877.18 or 0.99991764 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009233 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008094 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00048149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00039647 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005905 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00021973 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00246461 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02182833 USD and is down -5.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $5,525,549.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

