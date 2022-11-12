Stifel Nicolaus Raises Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$21.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SDE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.33.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Stock Up 3.0 %

SDE opened at C$14.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$4.98 and a 12 month high of C$16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.55.

Spartan Delta Dividend Announcement

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$437.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 2.8599998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spartan Delta news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total transaction of C$171,233.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,136,900. In other news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total value of C$171,233.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,136,900. Also, Senior Officer Craig Christopher Martin sold 50,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total value of C$597,300.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 595,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,037,580.72. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,525 shares of company stock worth $1,303,540.

About Spartan Delta

(Get Rating)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.