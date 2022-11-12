StockNews.com Lowers Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($78.00) to €74.00 ($74.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($64.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($73.00) to €74.00 ($74.00) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,660. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.91.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,286,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,804 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,273,506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $418,792,000 after acquiring an additional 248,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 4,025,638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $217,183,000 after acquiring an additional 292,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% in the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $143,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

