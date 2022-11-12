StockNews.com Lowers Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CHUY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.
Chuy’s Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.69 million, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $33.99.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
