StockNews.com Lowers Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Enova International Stock Performance

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 14.87 and a quick ratio of 14.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. Enova International has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $47.88.

Insider Transactions at Enova International

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $456.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.25 million. Enova International had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enova International will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $919,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enova International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 331,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 32,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Articles

