StockNews.com Upgrades Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Navient from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Navient to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.17.

NAVI stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. Navient had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Navient will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Navient during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

