Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,130 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 90.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 7.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 70.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ETN opened at $161.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.84 and its 200 day moving average is $140.28.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

