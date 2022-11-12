Stonegate Investment Group LLC Invests $239,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,629 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 6.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 57.6% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 3.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 15.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of SAP by 7.5% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.05. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $144.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP Company Profile

SAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SAP from €105.00 ($105.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on SAP from €102.00 ($102.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.