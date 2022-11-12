Stonegate Investment Group LLC Invests $239,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,629 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 6.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 57.6% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 3.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 15.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of SAP by 7.5% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SAP Stock Performance
Shares of SAP stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.05. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $144.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
