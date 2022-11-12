Stonegate Investment Group LLC Invests $275,000 in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,247,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000.

WOPEY stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $26.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

