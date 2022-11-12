Stonegate Investment Group LLC Invests $341,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after buying an additional 245,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after purchasing an additional 502,935 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $1,090,886,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $882,016,000 after purchasing an additional 160,358 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.74.

Stryker Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $224.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.96. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

