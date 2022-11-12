Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,087 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.62.

NYSE DD opened at $70.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.10. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

