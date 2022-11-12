StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Update

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,744,800 shares, a growth of 234.0% from the October 15th total of 522,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,448.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SVAUF shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of SVAUF remained flat at $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $5.89.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.0021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

