StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Update

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,744,800 shares, a growth of 234.0% from the October 15th total of 522,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,448.0 days.
A number of analysts have weighed in on SVAUF shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Shares of SVAUF remained flat at $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $5.89.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
