Storj Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Storj has a total market capitalization of $127.30 million and $8.60 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Storj has traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar. One Storj token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001829 BTC on popular exchanges.

Storj’s launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,937,122 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official website is storj.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token.As a decentralized cloud storage network, Storj is unique in more ways than one. For one, unlike traditional cloud storage solutions that store data in huge data centers, Storj runs on a network of thousands of independent computers. Anyone with a few extra terabytes of space can become a node on the platform by installing Tardigrade. All that is required is a strong and consistent internet connection. The efficiency of the network means that hosts pay far less for the storage of their data than when employing traditional cloud storage services.”

