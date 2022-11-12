Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Short Interest Update

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the October 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 438,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,417,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,548,000 after purchasing an additional 410,442 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair raised Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Stratasys to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Stratasys Price Performance

About Stratasys

NASDAQ SSYS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,210. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $34.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a market cap of $789.28 million, a P/E ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.31.

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.