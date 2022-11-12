Strong (STRONG) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $116,025.94

Strong (STRONG) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $677,125.51 and approximately $116,025.94 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong token can now be purchased for approximately $4.90 or 0.00029019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

