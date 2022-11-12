Strong Tower Advisory Services Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 220.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,502,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206,112. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $79.19 and a 1 year high of $120.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.22.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

