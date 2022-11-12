Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys 53 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.8% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 28.1% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Visa Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.00. 9,601,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,245,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.07. The company has a market capitalization of $387.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
