Strong Tower Advisory Services Cuts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Strong Tower Advisory Services cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.3% during the second quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 78.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 3.5 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

NVO stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,523. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The company has a market cap of $252.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.42 and a 200 day moving average of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.